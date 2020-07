Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area dog park fire pit trash valet

Millis and Main is home to brand-new apartment homes in Jamestown, NC. Centrally located between Greensboro and High Point, this new luxury apartment community makes it easy to commute to either city. Whether you commute for work or you simply love the attractions Greensboro and High Point offer, living at Millis and Main makes it easy to get wherever you need to go.



Whether you are living on your own, with friends, or with family, Millis and Main has floor plans available to fit the lifestyle and needs of each resident. We offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent, ranging from 806 to 1,340 square feet. At Mills and Main, it’s easy for you to get as much or as little space as you need!



Each apartment is also equipped with top of the line appliances this includes designer lighting, granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, walk-in closets, wood plank vinyl flooring, and more. You will also have your own washer and dryer, so you’ll enjo