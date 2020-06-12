/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
68 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$841
943 sqft
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road, Guilford County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. - Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. Near golf, shopping, dining and highways. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
17 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
49 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holden Farms
1 Unit Available
2328 #L W. Vandalia Rd
2328 W Vandalia Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
2328 #L W. Vandalia Rd Available 06/18/20 - (RLNE5845204)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2304 Ford Place
2304 Ford Place, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
825 sqft
1940's Cottage Available Now - Just the right size 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with stove and refrigerator provided. The home also features new carpet and interior paint. W/D connections, gas heat, central air.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Thicket
1 Unit Available
4312-A Edith Lane
4312 Edith Ln, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
938 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo Near Wendover Avenue - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Homes
1 Unit Available
3923 Overland Hts Apt B
3923 Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3923-B Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC 27407: 2 bedroom, 1 bath two story townhome. Large living room area. Tile flooring throughout entire downstairs. Fresh paint throughout. Gas stove. New carpet upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905-2C Hanahan Ct
905 Hanahan Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1104 sqft
- Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, with ample space, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer connections. in a great location (RLNE3849678)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.
Similar Pages
Jamestown 2 BedroomsJamestown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJamestown 3 BedroomsJamestown Apartments with BalconyJamestown Apartments with Garage
Jamestown Apartments with GymJamestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJamestown Apartments with ParkingJamestown Apartments with Pool