James City, NC
106 Stadiem Drive
106 Stadiem Drive

106 Stadiem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Stadiem Drive, James City, NC 28560

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
106 Stadiem Drive - Riverwood Apartments - Check out the Riverwood Apartments conveniently located between MCAS Cherry Point and New Bern. This 1100 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment also comes with a plus-size bonus room. The generous size open floor plan - living room, dining area, and the kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave hood, pantry, breakfast bar, a wealth of cabinets and countertop space. Washer dryer hookups in the laundry closet. Huge storage space under the stairwell. Rear patio for outdoor entertainment. Built-in 2008. City of New Bern electric and sewer. Craven County water. Additional $10 Trash pick up fee. (2) car parking limit.Pets under 25 lbs ok.

(RLNE5935860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Stadiem Drive have any available units?
106 Stadiem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in James City, NC.
What amenities does 106 Stadiem Drive have?
Some of 106 Stadiem Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Stadiem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Stadiem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Stadiem Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Stadiem Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Stadiem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Stadiem Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Stadiem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Stadiem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Stadiem Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Stadiem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Stadiem Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Stadiem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Stadiem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Stadiem Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Stadiem Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Stadiem Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
