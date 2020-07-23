Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

106 Stadiem Drive - Riverwood Apartments - Check out the Riverwood Apartments conveniently located between MCAS Cherry Point and New Bern. This 1100 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment also comes with a plus-size bonus room. The generous size open floor plan - living room, dining area, and the kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave hood, pantry, breakfast bar, a wealth of cabinets and countertop space. Washer dryer hookups in the laundry closet. Huge storage space under the stairwell. Rear patio for outdoor entertainment. Built-in 2008. City of New Bern electric and sewer. Craven County water. Additional $10 Trash pick up fee. (2) car parking limit.Pets under 25 lbs ok.



(RLNE5935860)