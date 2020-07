Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park playground

Welcome to Town Center Apartment Homes, where quality apartment living awaits you! These gorgeous apartments are located in Jacksonville, North Carolina; conveniently surrounded by a variety of restaurants, schools, shopping centers, and recreational areas. Our lovely community is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed, comfortable lifestyle. With an array of floorplans that are all accompanied by unbeatable amenities and community features, theres guaranteed to be something for everyone! We offer everything you could need in one place, and our staff is happily available to assist our residents with any situation that may arise. Our friendly community encourages turning those strangers next door into neighbors because, at Town Center Apartment Homes, all residents are considered family! Call Town Center Apartments home today, and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.