All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 506 Streamwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
506 Streamwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

506 Streamwood Drive

506 Streamwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

506 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home features a quaint screened porch great for relaxing! Located in the community of Carolina Forest!! Close to shopping, restaurants, and base access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Streamwood Drive have any available units?
506 Streamwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 506 Streamwood Drive have?
Some of 506 Streamwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Streamwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Streamwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Streamwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Streamwood Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Streamwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 3 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NC
Kings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Brices Creek, NCFairfield Harbour, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University