Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
506 Streamwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 Streamwood Drive
506 Streamwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
506 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home features a quaint screened porch great for relaxing! Located in the community of Carolina Forest!! Close to shopping, restaurants, and base access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have any available units?
506 Streamwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, NC
.
What amenities does 506 Streamwood Drive have?
Some of 506 Streamwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 506 Streamwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Streamwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Streamwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Streamwood Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Streamwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Streamwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Streamwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
