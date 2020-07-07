Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
210 King Richard Court
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 King Richard Court
210 King Richard Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
210 King Richard Court, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 King Richard Court have any available units?
210 King Richard Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, NC
.
What amenities does 210 King Richard Court have?
Some of 210 King Richard Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 210 King Richard Court currently offering any rent specials?
210 King Richard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 King Richard Court pet-friendly?
No, 210 King Richard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 210 King Richard Court offer parking?
Yes, 210 King Richard Court offers parking.
Does 210 King Richard Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 King Richard Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 King Richard Court have a pool?
No, 210 King Richard Court does not have a pool.
Does 210 King Richard Court have accessible units?
No, 210 King Richard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 210 King Richard Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 King Richard Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 King Richard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 King Richard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
