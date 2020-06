Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

As you walk through the front door of this well maintained duplex your eyes are drawn to the beautiful spacious living room with a fireplace to enjoy during those cool winter nights. The large eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Washer /Dryer hook up conveniently located in the hallway. A huge fenced backyard with tons of room for entertaining or for those whom love the outdoors or have children that love to play outside. The outside storage area is perfect for storing those things you just don't want to get rid, yet you don't use on a regular basis. Centrally located close to bases, shopping, entertainment and beaches. Pet's are negotiable but must be approved by owner.