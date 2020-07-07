Rent Calculator
129 Greenford Place
129 Greenford Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
129 Greenford Place, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
129 Greenford Place Available 08/01/20 -
(RLNE4292040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 Greenford Place have any available units?
129 Greenford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, NC
.
Is 129 Greenford Place currently offering any rent specials?
129 Greenford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Greenford Place pet-friendly?
No, 129 Greenford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 129 Greenford Place offer parking?
No, 129 Greenford Place does not offer parking.
Does 129 Greenford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Greenford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Greenford Place have a pool?
No, 129 Greenford Place does not have a pool.
Does 129 Greenford Place have accessible units?
No, 129 Greenford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Greenford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Greenford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Greenford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Greenford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
