- Conveniently located in Statesville. This home was just updated which included painting, new flooring and wood floor refinishing. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath and car port. Please call to set up a showing date.
(RLNE4405505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
177 Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
Is 177 Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
177 Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.