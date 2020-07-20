All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 177 Monte Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
177 Monte Vista Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

177 Monte Vista Rd

177 Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

177 Monte Vista Road, Iredell County, NC 28625

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
- Conveniently located in Statesville. This home was just updated which included painting, new flooring and wood floor refinishing. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath and car port. Please call to set up a showing date.

(RLNE4405505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
177 Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
Is 177 Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
177 Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 177 Monte Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 177 Monte Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 177 Monte Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 177 Monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Monte Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Monte Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Monte Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College