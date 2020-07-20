All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:46 PM

156 Mott Road

156 Mott Road · No Longer Available
Location

156 Mott Road, Iredell County, NC 28115

Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,563 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4790501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Mott Road have any available units?
156 Mott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 156 Mott Road have?
Some of 156 Mott Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Mott Road currently offering any rent specials?
156 Mott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Mott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Mott Road is pet friendly.
Does 156 Mott Road offer parking?
Yes, 156 Mott Road offers parking.
Does 156 Mott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Mott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Mott Road have a pool?
Yes, 156 Mott Road has a pool.
Does 156 Mott Road have accessible units?
No, 156 Mott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Mott Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Mott Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Mott Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 Mott Road has units with air conditioning.
