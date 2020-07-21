Rent Calculator
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
143 W. Meadowview Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
143 W. Meadowview Dr
143 West Meadowview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
143 West Meadowview Drive, Iredell County, NC 28625
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Nice three bedroom home in easy to access area. Close to schools, shopping centers and grocery stores. Freeway entrance just miles away. HUGE back yard with mature trees.
(RLNE5024448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr have any available units?
143 W. Meadowview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Iredell County, NC
.
Is 143 W. Meadowview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
143 W. Meadowview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 W. Meadowview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Iredell County
.
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr offer parking?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr have a pool?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr have accessible units?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 W. Meadowview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 W. Meadowview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
