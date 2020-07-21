136 Tarrington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming one level living! Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome!This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is light and bright with lots of windows and views to the front and back yard garden areas. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Vaulted ceiling in family room and split-master add a spacious feeling. Freshly painted. Plenty of room for family and/or pets! $300 per pet annual fee. Small fenced in patio area at the side yard off the side door. Great neighborhood for walking and biking, within minutes to elementary school, shopping conveniences and interstates 77 & 40. Don't delay! $1,395 minimum security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant to maintain yard.