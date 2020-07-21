All apartments in Iredell County
136 Tarrington Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

136 Tarrington Drive

136 Tarrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 Tarrington Drive, Iredell County, NC 28625

Amenities

Charming one level living! Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome!This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is light and bright with lots of windows and views to the front and back yard garden areas. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Vaulted ceiling in family room and split-master add a spacious feeling. Freshly painted. Plenty of room for family and/or pets! $300 per pet annual fee. Small fenced in patio area at the side yard off the side door. Great neighborhood for walking and biking, within minutes to elementary school, shopping conveniences and interstates 77 & 40. Don't delay! $1,395 minimum security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant to maintain yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Tarrington Drive have any available units?
136 Tarrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 136 Tarrington Drive have?
Some of 136 Tarrington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Tarrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Tarrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Tarrington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Tarrington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 136 Tarrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 Tarrington Drive offers parking.
Does 136 Tarrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Tarrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Tarrington Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Tarrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Tarrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Tarrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Tarrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Tarrington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Tarrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Tarrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
