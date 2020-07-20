All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

120 Lynn Cove Lane

120 Lynn Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

120 Lynn Cove Lane, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane have any available units?
120 Lynn Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
Is 120 Lynn Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Lynn Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Lynn Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Lynn Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 120 Lynn Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Lynn Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Lynn Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Lynn Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Lynn Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Lynn Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Lynn Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
