Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

115 Timberland Loop

115 Timberlane Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

115 Timberlane Terrace, Iredell County, NC 28115
White Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Timberland Loop have any available units?
115 Timberland Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
Is 115 Timberland Loop currently offering any rent specials?
115 Timberland Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Timberland Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Timberland Loop is pet friendly.
Does 115 Timberland Loop offer parking?
No, 115 Timberland Loop does not offer parking.
Does 115 Timberland Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Timberland Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Timberland Loop have a pool?
No, 115 Timberland Loop does not have a pool.
Does 115 Timberland Loop have accessible units?
No, 115 Timberland Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Timberland Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Timberland Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Timberland Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Timberland Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
