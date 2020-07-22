113 Eden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction recently renovated walk in closets

Newly built home in Mooresville Graded School District! New construction with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths abutting the desirable Eden Park development. This duplex has it all; full kitchen with granite and new appliances, a master suite with private bath, spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, new laminate flooring throughout, separate laundry room, cute farmer's porch, sliders going to deck with large side yard.



No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.



Apply online at forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant.

Contact us to schedule a showing.