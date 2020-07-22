All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 113 Eden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
113 Eden Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:18 PM

113 Eden Avenue

113 Eden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

113 Eden Ave, Iredell County, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Newly built home in Mooresville Graded School District! New construction with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths abutting the desirable Eden Park development. This duplex has it all; full kitchen with granite and new appliances, a master suite with private bath, spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, new laminate flooring throughout, separate laundry room, cute farmer's porch, sliders going to deck with large side yard.

No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.

Apply online at forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Eden Avenue have any available units?
113 Eden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 113 Eden Avenue have?
Some of 113 Eden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Eden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 Eden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Eden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 113 Eden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 113 Eden Avenue offer parking?
No, 113 Eden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 113 Eden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Eden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Eden Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 Eden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 Eden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 Eden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Eden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Eden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Eden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Eden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane
Statesville, NC 28677
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College