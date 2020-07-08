Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
8008 Hembywood Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8008 Hembywood Drive
8008 Hemby Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8008 Hemby Wood Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Hemby Bridge
Amenities
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Just had new floors put in in last 3 months. No carpet. Large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive have any available units?
8008 Hembywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indian Trail, NC
.
Is 8008 Hembywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Hembywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Hembywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Hembywood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Hembywood Drive offers parking.
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Hembywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Hembywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Hembywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Hembywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Hembywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Hembywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
