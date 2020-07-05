Rent Calculator
6232 Old Monroe Road
6232 Old Monroe Road
6232 Old Monroe Road
Location
6232 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1,320 square foot house sits on a 4.95 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property is in close proximity to 485 and Sun Valley Shopping Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road have any available units?
6232 Old Monroe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Trail, NC
.
Is 6232 Old Monroe Road currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Old Monroe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Old Monroe Road pet-friendly?
No, 6232 Old Monroe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Old Monroe Road offers parking.
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Old Monroe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road have a pool?
No, 6232 Old Monroe Road does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road have accessible units?
No, 6232 Old Monroe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 Old Monroe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 Old Monroe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 Old Monroe Road does not have units with air conditioning.
