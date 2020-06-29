6207 Stoneyridge Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Beacon Hills
One story 3/2 ranch home in the Beacon Hills community. Private wooded lot. laminate flooring. White on white kitchen with updated appliances. No carpets in house at all. Wood burning fireplace. Partially fenced yard with wood deck. Fantastic location! Hurry! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
