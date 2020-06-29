6207 Stoneyridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One story 3/2 ranch home in the Beacon Hills community. Private wooded lot. laminate flooring. White on white kitchen with updated appliances. No carpets in house at all. Wood burning fireplace. Partially fenced yard with wood deck. Fantastic location! Hurry! Must see!