Indian Trail, NC
6207 Stoneyridge Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

6207 Stoneyridge Drive

6207 Stoneyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Stoneyridge Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Beacon Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One story 3/2 ranch home in the Beacon Hills community. Private wooded lot. laminate flooring. White on white kitchen with updated appliances. No carpets in house at all. Wood burning fireplace. Partially fenced yard with wood deck. Fantastic location! Hurry! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have any available units?
6207 Stoneyridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have?
Some of 6207 Stoneyridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Stoneyridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Stoneyridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Stoneyridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 Stoneyridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6207 Stoneyridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
