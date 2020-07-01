All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 6017 Senconee Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
6017 Senconee Road
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:43 PM

6017 Senconee Road

6017 Senconee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6017 Senconee Road, Indian Trail, NC 28104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Senconee Road have any available units?
6017 Senconee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 6017 Senconee Road currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Senconee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Senconee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6017 Senconee Road is pet friendly.
Does 6017 Senconee Road offer parking?
No, 6017 Senconee Road does not offer parking.
Does 6017 Senconee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 Senconee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Senconee Road have a pool?
No, 6017 Senconee Road does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Senconee Road have accessible units?
No, 6017 Senconee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Senconee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 Senconee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6017 Senconee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6017 Senconee Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University