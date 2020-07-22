All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 6009 Brick Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
6009 Brick Landing Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

6009 Brick Landing Drive

6009 Brick Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6009 Brick Landing Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,130 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5244394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have any available units?
6009 Brick Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have?
Some of 6009 Brick Landing Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Brick Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Brick Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Brick Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Brick Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 6009 Brick Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Brick Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6009 Brick Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Brick Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Brick Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Brick Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Brick Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndian Trail 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indian Trail Apartments with GymsIndian Trail Apartments with Parking
Indian Trail Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University