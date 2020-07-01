All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
6002 Centerview Drive
6002 Centerview Drive

6002 Centerview Drive · No Longer Available
Indian Trail
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6002 Centerview Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Crismark

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well established neighborhood in the Hemby Bridge school district. Amenities include 2 olympic sized swimming pools, playground, soccer field, tennis court and walking trails. Highly desirable cul-de-sac lot that backs up to the woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Centerview Drive have any available units?
6002 Centerview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 6002 Centerview Drive have?
Some of 6002 Centerview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Centerview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Centerview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Centerview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Centerview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 6002 Centerview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Centerview Drive offers parking.
Does 6002 Centerview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Centerview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Centerview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6002 Centerview Drive has a pool.
Does 6002 Centerview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6002 Centerview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Centerview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Centerview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Centerview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 Centerview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

