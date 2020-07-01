6002 Centerview Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Crismark
Well established neighborhood in the Hemby Bridge school district. Amenities include 2 olympic sized swimming pools, playground, soccer field, tennis court and walking trails. Highly desirable cul-de-sac lot that backs up to the woods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
