Indian Trail, NC
6002 Brook Valley Run
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

6002 Brook Valley Run

6002 Brook Valley Run · No Longer Available
Indian Trail
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6002 Brook Valley Run, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Lots of space for the whole family with this 5 bedrooms home that has 3 full bathrooms. This 3,300 square foot home comes with the master bedroom on the main level it can be used as a mother-in-law suite or just be the answer for those wanting their bedroom on the 1st floor. All of the bedrooms are very roomy with great closets. The neighborhood offers a playground and pool. Great location close to schools!

The home is still rented, was painted last year, and the carpet was replaced by laminate flooring on the first floor.
The home will be available for showings but need 24-hr notice for the tenant. Available March 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Brook Valley Run have any available units?
6002 Brook Valley Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 6002 Brook Valley Run have?
Some of 6002 Brook Valley Run's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Brook Valley Run currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Brook Valley Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Brook Valley Run pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Brook Valley Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 6002 Brook Valley Run offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Brook Valley Run offers parking.
Does 6002 Brook Valley Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Brook Valley Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Brook Valley Run have a pool?
Yes, 6002 Brook Valley Run has a pool.
Does 6002 Brook Valley Run have accessible units?
No, 6002 Brook Valley Run does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Brook Valley Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 6002 Brook Valley Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Brook Valley Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 Brook Valley Run does not have units with air conditioning.

