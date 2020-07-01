6002 Brook Valley Run

Amenities

parking pool playground carpet

Lots of space for the whole family with this 5 bedrooms home that has 3 full bathrooms. This 3,300 square foot home comes with the master bedroom on the main level it can be used as a mother-in-law suite or just be the answer for those wanting their bedroom on the 1st floor. All of the bedrooms are very roomy with great closets. The neighborhood offers a playground and pool. Great location close to schools!



The home is still rented, was painted last year, and the carpet was replaced by laminate flooring on the first floor.

The home will be available for showings but need 24-hr notice for the tenant. Available March 1st, 2020.