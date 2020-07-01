All apartments in Indian Trail
5904 Carolina Manor Court

Location

5904 Carolina Manor Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court have any available units?
5904 Carolina Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5904 Carolina Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Carolina Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Carolina Manor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Carolina Manor Court is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court offer parking?
No, 5904 Carolina Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Carolina Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court have a pool?
No, 5904 Carolina Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 5904 Carolina Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Carolina Manor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 Carolina Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 Carolina Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

