Indian Trail, NC
5505 Rogers Rd
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

5505 Rogers Rd

5505 Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Rogers Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Indian Trail Rentals, From $1900 Monthly, 4&5 Brs - Property Id: 206880

- Exhausted Your Search For The Perfect Rental? Investment Group I Represent Has Homes In This Area Not Found In Other Searches. These Homes Have 3, 4 or 5 Bedrooms, Updated Kitchens, Bonus Rooms, Big Master Suites, And Are In Move In Condition. They Start Around $1900 A Month And Go To Around $3000 A Month. Minimum Requirements Are A 1 Year Lease, 550 Credit Score, No Evictions Within The Last 3 Years, No Current Bankruptcies - Min $70,000 Total Yearly Household Income, 2 Months Rent For Deposit, And Have Around 30 Day Move In Times, Call or Text 704-507-6123 To Get A Free List Of Available Homes, Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist, Highgarden Real Estate, 25 Years Experience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206880
Property Id 206880

(RLNE5502248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Rogers Rd have any available units?
5505 Rogers Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 5505 Rogers Rd have?
Some of 5505 Rogers Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Rogers Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Rogers Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Rogers Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Rogers Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Rogers Rd offer parking?
No, 5505 Rogers Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Rogers Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5505 Rogers Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Rogers Rd have a pool?
No, 5505 Rogers Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Rogers Rd have accessible units?
No, 5505 Rogers Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Rogers Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Rogers Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Rogers Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Rogers Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
