All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 5034 Revelation Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
5034 Revelation Way
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:14 PM

5034 Revelation Way

5034 Revelation Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5034 Revelation Way, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU - Receive a $500 gift card with a signed 12 month lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Revelation Way have any available units?
5034 Revelation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5034 Revelation Way currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Revelation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Revelation Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5034 Revelation Way is pet friendly.
Does 5034 Revelation Way offer parking?
No, 5034 Revelation Way does not offer parking.
Does 5034 Revelation Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 Revelation Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Revelation Way have a pool?
No, 5034 Revelation Way does not have a pool.
Does 5034 Revelation Way have accessible units?
No, 5034 Revelation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 Revelation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 Revelation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5034 Revelation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5034 Revelation Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University