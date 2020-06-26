Rent Calculator
4411 Cascade Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4411 Cascade Drive
4411 Cascade Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4411 Cascade Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a great home in an area that is exploding with development. 400 SF deck, fenced back yard, new hvac and water heater
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4411 Cascade Drive have any available units?
4411 Cascade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Indian Trail, NC
.
Is 4411 Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Cascade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Cascade Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 4411 Cascade Drive offer parking?
No, 4411 Cascade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Cascade Drive have a pool?
No, 4411 Cascade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 4411 Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Cascade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 Cascade Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4411 Cascade Drive has units with air conditioning.
