Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM
4000 Salmon River Drive
4000 Salmon River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4000 Salmon River Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive have any available units?
4000 Salmon River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Trail, NC
.
Is 4000 Salmon River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Salmon River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Salmon River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Salmon River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Salmon River Drive offers parking.
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Salmon River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive have a pool?
No, 4000 Salmon River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive have accessible units?
No, 4000 Salmon River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Salmon River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Salmon River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Salmon River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
