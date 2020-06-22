All apartments in Indian Trail
3805 Monticello Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

3805 Monticello Street

3805 Monticello Street · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3805 Monticello Street, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1320679

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1499 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, fireplace, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from I-74.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.charlotte@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Monticello Street have any available units?
3805 Monticello Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3805 Monticello Street have?
Some of 3805 Monticello Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Monticello Street currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Monticello Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Monticello Street pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Monticello Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 3805 Monticello Street offer parking?
No, 3805 Monticello Street does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Monticello Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Monticello Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Monticello Street have a pool?
No, 3805 Monticello Street does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Monticello Street have accessible units?
No, 3805 Monticello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Monticello Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Monticello Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Monticello Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3805 Monticello Street has units with air conditioning.
