Great ranch with split bedroom floorplan. Kitchen opens into den with wood flooring. Spacious 2 car garage. Located in culdesac. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER are NOT INCLUDED... tenant will have to provide those on their own.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3703 Nuthatch Drive have any available units?
3703 Nuthatch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3703 Nuthatch Drive have?
Some of 3703 Nuthatch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Nuthatch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Nuthatch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.