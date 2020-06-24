All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
3701 Brookstone Trail
3701 Brookstone Trail

3701 Brookstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Brookstone Trail, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Brookstone Trail have any available units?
3701 Brookstone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 3701 Brookstone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Brookstone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Brookstone Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Brookstone Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Brookstone Trail offer parking?
No, 3701 Brookstone Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Brookstone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Brookstone Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Brookstone Trail have a pool?
No, 3701 Brookstone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Brookstone Trail have accessible units?
No, 3701 Brookstone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Brookstone Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Brookstone Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Brookstone Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Brookstone Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
