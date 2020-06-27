All apartments in Indian Trail
324 Robinson Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

324 Robinson Avenue

324 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 Robinson Avenue, Indian Trail, NC 28104

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Ranch Styled Home in Matthews
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,690 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease

(RLNE5022598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Robinson Avenue have any available units?
324 Robinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 324 Robinson Avenue have?
Some of 324 Robinson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Robinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
324 Robinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Robinson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Robinson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 324 Robinson Avenue offer parking?
No, 324 Robinson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 324 Robinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Robinson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Robinson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 324 Robinson Avenue has a pool.
Does 324 Robinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 324 Robinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Robinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Robinson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Robinson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Robinson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
