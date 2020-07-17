All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2609 Bonterra Blvd

2609 Bonterra Blvd · (980) 313-3162 ext. 3162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2609 Bonterra Blvd · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village. This beautiful unit features all the upgrades you expect in a NEW home and is located just steps away from the community amenities. Featuring over 1700 square feet and granite, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, full-size washer/dryer and more. Bonterra Village is minutes from I-485, the HWY 74 bypass and all district schools. There are limited opportunities available.

(RLNE5881320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have any available units?
2609 Bonterra Blvd has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have?
Some of 2609 Bonterra Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Bonterra Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Bonterra Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Bonterra Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Bonterra Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Bonterra Blvd offers parking.
Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 Bonterra Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2609 Bonterra Blvd has a pool.
Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2609 Bonterra Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Bonterra Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Bonterra Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 Bonterra Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
