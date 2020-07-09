All apartments in Indian Trail
2315 Bonterra Boulevard
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:09 PM

2315 Bonterra Boulevard

2315 Bonterra Boulevard
Location

2315 Bonterra Boulevard, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury carefree living at its best! Beautiful 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Bonterra neighborhood. With Lots of amenity! Extra large covered front porch for tons of outdoor living space. detached one car garage.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1595 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard have any available units?
2315 Bonterra Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 2315 Bonterra Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Bonterra Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Bonterra Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Bonterra Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Bonterra Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

