Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FENCED YARD! MASTER BR DOWN, 1.5 story home has 1922 s.f. with 3 BRs + bonus room (can be 4th BR!) 2.5 baths. Master bedroom on main level. Open floor plan with formal dining room, great room, breakfast and kitchen. Fantastic deck and fenced back yard offer great entertaining outdoor space! (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE PROPERTY IS VACATED--occupied until 4/20--NO SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT.)