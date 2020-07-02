All apartments in Indian Trail
1611 Cottage Creek Road
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:43 PM

1611 Cottage Creek Road

1611 Cottage Creek Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1611 Cottage Creek Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road have any available units?
1611 Cottage Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1611 Cottage Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Cottage Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Cottage Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Cottage Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1611 Cottage Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Cottage Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1611 Cottage Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1611 Cottage Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Cottage Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Cottage Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Cottage Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

