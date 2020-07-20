All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 116 Aylesbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
116 Aylesbury Lane
Last updated January 13 2020 at 4:52 PM

116 Aylesbury Lane

116 Aylesbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

116 Aylesbury Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Brandon Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
key fob access
tennis court
cats allowed
Great location that your family will enjoy! You'll love all the amenities that Brandon Oaks has to offer including 2 pools, fishing ponds, tennis courts, and the beautiful tree-lined streets. The home is situated near a cul-de-sac, and has a large fenced backyard. Great floor plan with a woodburning fireplace in the Great Room. Eat-in Kitchen, sliders to rear patio offer pretty backyard view. Formal Dining with crown & picture frame molding. Many updates including laminate wood flooring, granite counter top, new light fixtures. Refrigerator, Washing machine and Dryer convey with house.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Aylesbury Lane have any available units?
116 Aylesbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 116 Aylesbury Lane have?
Some of 116 Aylesbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Aylesbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
116 Aylesbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Aylesbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Aylesbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 116 Aylesbury Lane offer parking?
No, 116 Aylesbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 116 Aylesbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Aylesbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Aylesbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 116 Aylesbury Lane has a pool.
Does 116 Aylesbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 116 Aylesbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Aylesbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Aylesbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Aylesbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Aylesbury Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail Apartments with GymsIndian Trail Apartments with Parking
Indian Trail Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University