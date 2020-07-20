116 Aylesbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool key fob access tennis court cats allowed

Great location that your family will enjoy! You'll love all the amenities that Brandon Oaks has to offer including 2 pools, fishing ponds, tennis courts, and the beautiful tree-lined streets. The home is situated near a cul-de-sac, and has a large fenced backyard. Great floor plan with a woodburning fireplace in the Great Room. Eat-in Kitchen, sliders to rear patio offer pretty backyard view. Formal Dining with crown & picture frame molding. Many updates including laminate wood flooring, granite counter top, new light fixtures. Refrigerator, Washing machine and Dryer convey with house.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.