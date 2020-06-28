Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1021 Bridleside Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1021 Bridleside Drive
1021 Bridleside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1021 Bridleside Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Brandon Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home with 2.5 Baths in the Brandon Oaks Community with great amenities, good schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive have any available units?
1021 Bridleside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Indian Trail, NC
.
What amenities does 1021 Bridleside Drive have?
Some of 1021 Bridleside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1021 Bridleside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Bridleside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Bridleside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Bridleside Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Bridleside Drive offers parking.
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Bridleside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Bridleside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Bridleside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Bridleside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Bridleside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Bridleside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
