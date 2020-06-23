All apartments in Indian Trail
1017 Sunlight Path Drive
1017 Sunlight Path Drive

1017 Sunlight Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Sunlight Path Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive have any available units?
1017 Sunlight Path Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1017 Sunlight Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Sunlight Path Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Sunlight Path Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive offer parking?
No, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Sunlight Path Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Sunlight Path Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
