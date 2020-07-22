All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 1013 Helleri Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1013 Helleri Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:39 PM

1013 Helleri Drive

1013 Helleri Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1013 Helleri Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Helleri Drive have any available units?
1013 Helleri Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1013 Helleri Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Helleri Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Helleri Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Helleri Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Helleri Drive offer parking?
No, 1013 Helleri Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Helleri Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Helleri Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Helleri Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Helleri Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Helleri Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Helleri Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Helleri Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Helleri Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Helleri Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Helleri Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndian Trail 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indian Trail Apartments with GymsIndian Trail Apartments with Parking
Indian Trail Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University