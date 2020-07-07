1012 Green Terra Road

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Perfectly located, beautiful four bedroom home. Convenient Fieldstone Farm location. Porter Ridge Schools. Kitchen with walk in pantry and large custom island/breakfast bar opens to expansive family room. Large master suite offers huge walk in closet. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Great amenities including pool, clubhouse, playground.



Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.