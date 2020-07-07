All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
1012 Green Terra Road
1012 Green Terra Road

1012 Green Terra Road · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Green Terra Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Perfectly located, beautiful four bedroom home. Convenient Fieldstone Farm location. Porter Ridge Schools. Kitchen with walk in pantry and large custom island/breakfast bar opens to expansive family room. Large master suite offers huge walk in closet. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Great amenities including pool, clubhouse, playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Green Terra Road have any available units?
1012 Green Terra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1012 Green Terra Road have?
Some of 1012 Green Terra Road's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Green Terra Road currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Green Terra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Green Terra Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Green Terra Road is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Green Terra Road offer parking?
No, 1012 Green Terra Road does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Green Terra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Green Terra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Green Terra Road have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Green Terra Road has a pool.
Does 1012 Green Terra Road have accessible units?
No, 1012 Green Terra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Green Terra Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Green Terra Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Green Terra Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Green Terra Road does not have units with air conditioning.

