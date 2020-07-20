All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 1008 Washburn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1008 Washburn Court
Last updated April 22 2019 at 3:03 PM

1008 Washburn Court

1008 Kansas City Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1008 Kansas City Dr, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Washburn Court have any available units?
1008 Washburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1008 Washburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Washburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Washburn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Washburn Court is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Washburn Court offer parking?
No, 1008 Washburn Court does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Washburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Washburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Washburn Court have a pool?
No, 1008 Washburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Washburn Court have accessible units?
No, 1008 Washburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Washburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Washburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Washburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Washburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail Apartments with GymsIndian Trail Apartments with Parking
Indian Trail Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University