Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1002 Benning Circle
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:36 PM

1002 Benning Circle

1002 Benning Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1002 Benning Circle, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of updates like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Benning Circle have any available units?
1002 Benning Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1002 Benning Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Benning Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Benning Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Benning Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Benning Circle offer parking?
No, 1002 Benning Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Benning Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Benning Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Benning Circle have a pool?
No, 1002 Benning Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Benning Circle have accessible units?
No, 1002 Benning Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Benning Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Benning Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Benning Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Benning Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

