All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 100 Coventry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
100 Coventry Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

100 Coventry Drive

100 Coventry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

100 Coventry Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Indian Trail ranch. Minutes to everything in Indian Trail. Large yard with outbuilding.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to everything in Indian Trail.
Mature neighborhood with 1/4 acre lot. Huge open kitchen within the 1200 plus sq feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Coventry Drive have any available units?
100 Coventry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 100 Coventry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Coventry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Coventry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Coventry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 100 Coventry Drive offer parking?
No, 100 Coventry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 100 Coventry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Coventry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Coventry Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Coventry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Coventry Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Coventry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Coventry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Coventry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Coventry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Coventry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndian Trail 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indian Trail Apartments with GymsIndian Trail Apartments with Parking
Indian Trail Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University