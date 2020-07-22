Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Indian Trail ranch. Minutes to everything in Indian Trail. Large yard with outbuilding. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to everything in Indian Trail. Mature neighborhood with 1/4 acre lot. Huge open kitchen within the 1200 plus sq feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Coventry Drive have any available units?
100 Coventry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 100 Coventry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Coventry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.