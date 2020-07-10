Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access business center clubhouse online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Sedgebrook balances recreation and relaxation with its resort-style amenities and proximity to Huntersville, NC's best neighborhood attractions. Inside our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, you will find balconies/patios with relaxing fountain/pool views, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets and washers and dryers included. Your dog will love living with us when they visit our private Bark Park with agility equipment. Take advantage of other community perks such as optional garages, boat parking, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor BBQ grilling area, saltwater pool with WiFi access and onsite playground. Camden Sedgebrook is never far from the action as we are minutes from Uptown Charlotte, the shores of Lake Norman, a short walk to ...