All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like Camden Sedgebrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
Camden Sedgebrook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Camden Sedgebrook

16930 Sedgebrook Ln · (704) 207-0296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 3G · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. Aug 7

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Sedgebrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
business center
clubhouse
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Sedgebrook balances recreation and relaxation with its resort-style amenities and proximity to Huntersville, NC's best neighborhood attractions. Inside our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, you will find balconies/patios with relaxing fountain/pool views, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets and washers and dryers included. Your dog will love living with us when they visit our private Bark Park with agility equipment. Take advantage of other community perks such as optional garages, boat parking, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor BBQ grilling area, saltwater pool with WiFi access and onsite playground. Camden Sedgebrook is never far from the action as we are minutes from Uptown Charlotte, the shores of Lake Norman, a short walk to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 85 lbs combined
Storage Details: Detached garage: $110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Sedgebrook have any available units?
Camden Sedgebrook has 19 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Sedgebrook have?
Some of Camden Sedgebrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Sedgebrook currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Sedgebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Sedgebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Sedgebrook is pet friendly.
Does Camden Sedgebrook offer parking?
Yes, Camden Sedgebrook offers parking.
Does Camden Sedgebrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Sedgebrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Sedgebrook have a pool?
Yes, Camden Sedgebrook has a pool.
Does Camden Sedgebrook have accessible units?
No, Camden Sedgebrook does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Sedgebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Sedgebrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Sedgebrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Sedgebrook has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Camden Sedgebrook?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity