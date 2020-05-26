9909 Holly Center Drive

Amenities
Premium two bedroom/two bath apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas. Each home features the best in technology & immaculate finishes-glass front shaker cabinetry w/built-in wine racks, ceiling fans, plank flooring, quartz countertops, oversized showers, open kitchens, huge windows & massive closets. Amenities include a spa w/sauna, expansive fitness center, golf simulator, gaming lawn, pet park, pool & more! Price based on an immediate move-in with a twelve month lease, other terms available but price will vary.