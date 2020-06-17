All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
9722 Dark Crystal Court
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

9722 Dark Crystal Court

9722 Dark Crystal Court · No Longer Available
Location

9722 Dark Crystal Court, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Huntersville, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have any available units?
9722 Dark Crystal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have?
Some of 9722 Dark Crystal Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 Dark Crystal Court currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Dark Crystal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Dark Crystal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9722 Dark Crystal Court is pet friendly.
Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court offer parking?
Yes, 9722 Dark Crystal Court offers parking.
Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 Dark Crystal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have a pool?
No, 9722 Dark Crystal Court does not have a pool.
Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have accessible units?
No, 9722 Dark Crystal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9722 Dark Crystal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9722 Dark Crystal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9722 Dark Crystal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
