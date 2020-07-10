9624 Sunset Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available Dec. 15: LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED--MASTER BR ON MAIN LEVEL! Located in desirable Skybrook subdivision: Fantastic 2500+ s.f. 4 BR + LOFT townhome with 2..5 baths. Kitchen has 42" cherry cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, black appliances (double wall ovens, electric cooktop, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator), solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. Convenient butlers pantry between kitchen and separate dining room. Elegant plantation shutters are throughout the home. Dramatic two-story great room has a gas fireplace & lots of windows & natural light. Enjoy the extended patio w/ retractable awning where you can relax in the private, wooded backyard. Upstairs has open loft, and two (or 3) additional bedrooms, as the very large bonus room can be used as an optional 4th BR (no closet). Large 2-car garage. Smaller pets only, $300 pet deposit. (Pics are from previous listing and will be updated once vacated.) SORRY, NO PETS. SPECIAL OFFER - $25/MO REDUCTION FOR 2 YR LEASE.