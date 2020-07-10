All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9624 Sunset Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9624 Sunset Grove Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

9624 Sunset Grove Drive

9624 Sunset Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9624 Sunset Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available Dec. 15: LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED--MASTER BR ON MAIN LEVEL! Located in desirable Skybrook subdivision: Fantastic 2500+ s.f. 4 BR + LOFT townhome with 2..5 baths. Kitchen has 42" cherry cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, black appliances (double wall ovens, electric cooktop, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator), solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. Convenient butlers pantry between kitchen and separate dining room. Elegant plantation shutters are throughout the home. Dramatic two-story great room has a gas fireplace & lots of windows & natural light. Enjoy the extended patio w/ retractable awning where you can relax in the private, wooded backyard. Upstairs has open loft, and two (or 3) additional bedrooms, as the very large bonus room can be used as an optional 4th BR (no closet). Large 2-car garage. Smaller pets only, $300 pet deposit. (Pics are from previous listing and will be updated once vacated.) SORRY, NO PETS. SPECIAL OFFER - $25/MO REDUCTION FOR 2 YR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have any available units?
9624 Sunset Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have?
Some of 9624 Sunset Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9624 Sunset Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9624 Sunset Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 Sunset Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9624 Sunset Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9624 Sunset Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College