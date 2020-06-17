Three bedroom townhouse in the Villages at Rosedale. Very convenient to shopping and dining. Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with dining room and breakfast room area. Community pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have any available units?
9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.