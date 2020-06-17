All apartments in Huntersville
9552 Inglenook Lane - 1
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

9552 Inglenook Lane - 1

9552 Inglenook Lane · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

9552 Inglenook Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Three bedroom townhouse in the Villages at Rosedale. Very convenient to shopping and dining. Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with dining room and breakfast room area. Community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have any available units?
9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9552 Inglenook Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

