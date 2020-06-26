All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:44 PM

9047 Cinder Lane

9047 Cinder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9047 Cinder Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 Cinder Lane have any available units?
9047 Cinder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 9047 Cinder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9047 Cinder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 Cinder Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9047 Cinder Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9047 Cinder Lane offer parking?
No, 9047 Cinder Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9047 Cinder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 Cinder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 Cinder Lane have a pool?
No, 9047 Cinder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9047 Cinder Lane have accessible units?
No, 9047 Cinder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 Cinder Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 Cinder Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9047 Cinder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9047 Cinder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
