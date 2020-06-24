8512 Flanagan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Freshly painted interior/exterior and upgraded throughout! New fence being installed! includes crown molding, gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite countertops, bamboo wood floors in dining and living room. Huge master bedroom with tray ceiling. Enjoy the evening with your favorite book in the sitting area! Plenty of room for activities in the large fenced backyard! Beautiful community, Wonderful home! Available for immediate occupancy. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Tenant income must exceed 3 x the rental amount. Pets conditional to dogs under 30lbs. Sorry, no cats. No aggressive breeds. No smoking of any kind.