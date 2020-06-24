All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 8512 Flanagan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
8512 Flanagan Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

8512 Flanagan Court

8512 Flanagan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8512 Flanagan Court, Huntersville, NC 28078
Cedarfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted interior/exterior and upgraded throughout! New fence being installed! includes crown molding, gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite countertops, bamboo wood floors in dining and living room. Huge master bedroom with tray ceiling. Enjoy the evening with your favorite book in the sitting area! Plenty of room for activities in the large fenced backyard! Beautiful community, Wonderful home! Available for immediate occupancy. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Tenant income must exceed 3 x the rental amount. Pets conditional to dogs under 30lbs. Sorry, no cats. No aggressive breeds. No smoking of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Flanagan Court have any available units?
8512 Flanagan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8512 Flanagan Court have?
Some of 8512 Flanagan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Flanagan Court currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Flanagan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Flanagan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8512 Flanagan Court is pet friendly.
Does 8512 Flanagan Court offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Flanagan Court offers parking.
Does 8512 Flanagan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8512 Flanagan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Flanagan Court have a pool?
No, 8512 Flanagan Court does not have a pool.
Does 8512 Flanagan Court have accessible units?
No, 8512 Flanagan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Flanagan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8512 Flanagan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8512 Flanagan Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8512 Flanagan Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College